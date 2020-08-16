UAE-Israel agreement to hasten Israel’s termination: advisor

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has condemned the recent normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel, saying such a move will only hasten the termination of the Zionist regime.

In a note released on Saturday, Velayati described the UAE-Israel agreement as “deplorable”, predicting that it would result in Abu Dhabi’s isolation and alienation from the rest of the Muslim world, Mehr reported.

He said the UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel was done as an obedient act in favor of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Velayati, the U.S. suffered a terrible defeat in imposing its pro-Tel Aviv “deal of the century” scheme earlier this year.

And Washington and its allies failed to break down the axis of resistance in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, he added.

Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The deal was announced after a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned Abu Dhabi that the agreement must never prepare the ground for the presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

A member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the UAE should know that it is the main loser in the agreement, which will bring no positive outcome for the Arab country.

Speaking with Mehr on Sunday, Vahid Jalalzadeh said the people of the Arab world must be considered separately from their rulers, who have been once again blackmailed by the Zionists.

Jalalzadeh said the move was the result of efforts made by the United States, which has always sought to mend Arab countries’ ties with Israel.

“Saudi Arabia is also the fourth side of the United States, the Zionist regime and the UAE, but for some reason, it does not want to make this issue public and announce that it has crossed the red lines, but everyone knows Saudi Arabia is also behind this,” he added.

Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also described the move as a betrayal to Palestinians.

“The disappointing and condemnable decision of normalizing relations with the Extravagant Occupier #israil will cost Islamic world dearly,” Hosseini said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Regional equation is not a bargaining chip,” Hosseini added.

In another tweet, Hosseini wrote that Palestinians were harmed by hypocritical behaviors more than anything else.

“The Broker of such derogatory deal added fuel to the fire of cruelty to futile the resistance and erase the cause of #Palestine,” the envoy said.

“History will record such betrayal,” he added.

