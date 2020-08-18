Movies from Iran to compete in Cheongju Intl. Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 17th Cheongju International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

“The Rotation”, “Gabriel” and “Epilogue” will be screened in the various sections of the festival, which will be held online and physically from August 20 to 29 and September 25 and 26.

“The Rotation” by Hazhir As’adi and “Gabriel” by Yusef Kargar have been selected to be screened in the Programmer Selection.

In “The Rotation”, there is a war between two tribes over a claim that the sun in the sky. As a result of that war, the sun is annihilated and the volcano erupts. The lava kills both of the two tribes, and also creates a new sun as well. Several centuries pass by, and humans are still at war claiming the sun is in the sky.

“Gabriel” is about a middle-aged man who lives with his son. His wife has been lost for some time. All the people are suspicious of her. One day news comes to him and he has to choose one: expediency or conscience?!

The animated movie “Epilogue” co-directed by Mehdi Azari and Amin Ektesabi will be screened in the Others section.

The film is all about the men who hand out books and trade them for food. What goes on behind that shutter?

The festival will open by screening French director Thomas Scohy’s “Invisible”, and will come to end with Israeli director Sahar Cohen’s “Tow Zone”.

Photo: Animated movie “The Rotation” by Hazhir As’adi.

MMS/YAW

