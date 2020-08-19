One more suspension bridge to be built in Ardebil

TEHRAN- One more suspension bridge will be constructed in Ardebil province, northwest Iran, a provincial tourism official has said.

Measuring 700 meters in length, the bridge is planned to be built in Jabdaraq village in Meshginshahr city with the aim of boosting the tourism in the region, Farzad Keysan said, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

The city also has another suspension bridge, which was inaugurated in 2015. With 345 meters long, 3 meters wide and 80 meters high, it is said to be the largest of its kind in West Asia.

The project will be implemented by the private sector in an area with pristine nature, which can provide a basis for the development of the region and can make the region a tourism hub in the country, the official added.

Back in July, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi noted that Ardebil can be named the province of suspension bridges, pointing to Meshginshahr suspension bridge and Hir curved glass suspension bridge as well as Azna suspension bridge, which is under construction and will come on stream in June 2021.

Inaugurated in January, Hir curved glass suspension bridge is the first of its kind in the world. Measuring 220 meters in length, the bridge’s all-glass parts and metal cables have been constructed by domestic engineers using high-quality materials.

Earlier in April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in the near future.

Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG

