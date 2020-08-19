Muharram mourning: A glimpse of indigenous rituals across Iran

One of the most famous rituals in Ardabil is Tasht Gozari during the mourning season of Muharram. People of Ardabil, who are Azeri, love Imam Hussein (AS) and his young brother Hazrat Abulfazl Abbas (AS). Before Muharram, people in Ardabil begin Tasht Gozari ritual, which is dated back to several years ago. People in other cities near Ardabil also hold Tasht Gozari ritual.

People gather in Jame mosque of the city and fill some big washtubs and put them in a corner of the mosque. Then they begin mourning ceremony including reciting prayers and some eulogy and chest thumbing ritual. After mourning, some men put the washtubs on their head and people in mosque drink the water as their will as blessing water.

Origins of Tasht Gozari ritual

Despite being thirsty, Imam Hussein (AS) asked his companions to pour water they bring with themselves in a washtub for their enemy army and their horses. This indicates the sacrifice of Imam Hussein (AS) and Ardabil citizens hold Tasht Gozari in commemoration of Imam Hussein (AS) thirst and also his sacrifice.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

AFM/