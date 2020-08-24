A glimpse of Muharram mourning rituals across Iran: Tazieh

Tazieh, Iranian passion play on religious events especially on the day of Ashura, is another ritual which is held in Isfahan province during Muharram mourning and is registered on Iran’s national heritage list. Tazieh is held in several cities in Iran. However, in Isfahan province, it is one of the traditions of Muharram.

Tazieh is a kind of drama that depicts the event of Ashura and is performed in Mahur, Chargah, and Shur Baghdad radifs of Iranian music. Every year a great number of Iranians and foreign tourists flock to Isfahan to commemorate Muharram.

Origin of tazieh

It is based on Ashura culture and the brave war and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS). It is a religious play dated back to 9th-century daylamites and Buyids. However, Tazieh performance began during the Safavid era (1501-1736) and flourished during the Qajar era (1789-1925).

AFM/