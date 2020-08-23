A glimpse of Muharram mourning rituals across Iran: Oblation of lambs

One of the other rituals during Muharram is oblation of lambs at Great Hussainiya of Zanjan, which is a famed ritual countrywide when it comes to Muharram mourning ceremonies in Iran.

Every year, several Iranians who are in love with Prophet Muhammad (S) family, travel Zanjan to attend their mourning ceremonies from Muharram first to thirteen.

Over a thousand sheep, some cows, lambs, and camels are amongst oblations during these days. Mourners perform chest-thumping and self-flagellation in order and the eulogists narrate the story of Ashura.

Origin of oblation

The act of oblation is a reminder of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Ismail. They also commemorate Hazrat Abulfazl Abbas (AS) who lost his two hands during the Ashura event on the day named after him in the Iranian calendar. Not only Iranians but also foreign tourists are eager to attend this ritual.

