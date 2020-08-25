A glimpse of Muharram mourning rituals across Iran: Playing senj, damam and chest thumbing

In Bushehr, southwest Iran, people commemorate Muharram most notably through playing senj, and damam that are percussion instruments.

People gather in big squares of the city and hold mourning ceremonies in the first days of Muharram. The harmony between mourners make their senj and damam playing as well as chest thumbing as a great work.

They form different sizes of circles with a unique center. They hug each other with one hand and with others they perform chest-thumping. Senj and damam are played in harmony with their mourning. The rhythm of their performance makes it one of the most tranquil kinds of mournings.

The origin

The ritual roots in Iranian as well as Arab culture. It is a great combination of Iranian and Arab mourning ceremony. Besides, the unity, coherence, and gathering between mourners make the ceremony fantastic.

AFM/

