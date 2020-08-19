DMZ festival picks Iran’s “The Unseen”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Behzad Nalbandi’s animated movie “The Unseen” will be screened at the 12th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, in South Korea.

“The Unseen” is about homeless women in Iran who are locked away, banished to the outskirts of the city, and made invisible. Nalbandi secretly conducted interviews in the camps and creates a world of his own: cardboard animations make those affected visible again.

The DMZ festival, which intends to discover and introduce talented filmmakers and Asian documentaries, will take place in Gyeonggi Province, Paju and Goyang from September 17 to 24.

Photo: A scene from “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi.

