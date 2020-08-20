Iran unveils ballistic, cruise missiles

TEHRAN-- Iran unveils a host of state-of-the-art defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the Islamic Republic marks National Defense Industry Day.

The unveiling ceremony is underway in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani via video conference.

Speaking at the event broadcast live on TV, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country had inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers named after top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred by the US military in January.

"We are mature in the defense industry," said Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami, adding "Iran provides more than 770 defense items, counting for up to 90% of the needs of the armed forces."

Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said on Thursday, August 20, at the unveiling ceremony of the national achievements of Iran's Ministry of Defense: "The country's defense developments in the last four decades are not comparable to any similar period."

He added: "In the last seven years, and especially in the last 2-3 years, Iran has achieved remarkable achievements in the defense sector, in particular, in the recent three years among which it can be referred to as the unveiling of 'Kosar' fighter Jets.

Hatami said: "Yasin advanced training jet was designed and built with a new and indigenous platform. With the production of Yasin, A90, and Fajr 3 training aircraft, which are in the operational testing phase, the complete cycle of training aircraft will take place."

'Martyr Haj Qasem ballistic missile' and 'Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile' were unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony held via video conferencing which was attended by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

As Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said addressing the event, Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers and Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile with a range of 1,000 kilometers.

Hatami said, "Iranian defense industry, which is considered as the fundamentals of military self-reliance and is one of the main requirements of the country's authority, is now a mature one with 770 various product groups that can supply the demand of the Iranian Armed Forces in wars. "

As he described, in the missile sector, deterrence power is a significant factor today.

In the field of ballistic missiles using solid fuel, Iran has improved from its previous 'Zolfaghar missile' with a range of 700 kilometers to its current Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers.