Bangladeshi envoy calls Zanjan tourist sites ‘extraordinarily beautiful’

TEHRAN – Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Tehran Gousal Azam Sarker traveled to the northwestern Zanjan province on Thursday, praising the province for its extraordinarily beautiful tourist sites.

He considered the tourist attractions as one of the most important capabilities and advantages of the tourism industry in the region.

The official paid visits to Rakhtshooy Khaneh Edifice Museum and Zolfaqari Archaeological Museum.

During the visits, the ambassador proposed joint ventures in the field of tourism and handicraft exports, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Amir Arjomand as saying on Friday.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in last December.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

ABU/MG

