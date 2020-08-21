Filmmaker Majid Majidi presides over festival of shorts on family rituals for Muharram     

TEHRAN – World-renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi has been selected as president of a festival, which will put its spotlight on short films covering rituals Iranian families will practice in their homes to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) this year.

The Mourning at Home Short Film Festival has been launched by the Rahe Iman Charity Organization this year to encourage people to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organize the rituals for their family members.

Only one-minute-long films and movies under three minutes are allowed to participate in the festival and submissions should be sent to the organizers by the end of September 21.

Movies will be judged by a jury composed of Majidi and Iranian filmmakers Reza Mirkarimi and Narges Abyar.

The festival also intends to highlight top Islamic clerics’ calls for conducting the Muharram rituals at home due to the pandemic.

The Rahe Iman Charity Organization has been established with contributions from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani to raise living standards among people living in poverty in the remote border towns of southeastern Iran.

Shia Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions with rituals that begin every year from the first day of the lunar month of Muharram.

Photo: A poster for the 1st edition of the Mourning at Home Short Film Festival.

