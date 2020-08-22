Coronavirus moves Cinema Vérité festival online

TEHRAN – The 14th edition of the Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, will be organized entirely online during December due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country over the past month.

The decision to hold the event online was made in a meeting with executives last Wednesday, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), which is the main organizer of the festival announced on Saturday.

They also discussed a plan to organize a review of movies acclaimed in previous editions of the festival.

A plan to dedicate a special section to screening documentaries on the pandemic and COVID-19 was also discussed.

The organizers plan to design platforms to guarantee the festival entries against piracy.

Earlier last week, DEFC director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam announced the center’s plan to pay tribute to celebrated filmmaker Khosro Sinai who died of coronavirus on August 1.

Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami has previously announced that the organization is searching for a safe platform to organize the 39th edition of the Fajr Film Festival online if the pandemic continues until February 2021.

He also said that there is no platform in Iran to guarantee the festival entries against piracy.

“If we cannot have a platform that ensures the safety of films during the festival, it will be impossible for us to organize the event online,” he noted.

Photo: A poster for the Cinema Vérité festival.

