Movies from Iran line up for Tirana festival

TEHRAN – Six movies by Iranian filmmakers will be screened at the 18th Tirana International Film Festival, which will take place in the Albanian capital from September 19 to 25.

Short films “Exam” by Sonia Haddad, “Subjection” by Alireza Mirzai, “The Lock” by Ali Javan and “Witness” by Ali Asgari have been selected to be screened in the Live Action category.

“Exam” is about a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to a client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

In “Subjection”, armed men take a prisoner into the desert. One of them traces the lines of a cell around the prisoner on the sand. The armed men go away. The prisoner is alone and unrestrained: what will he do?

“Talker” by Mehrshad Ranjbar is scheduled to compete in the Student film section. The movie is about an old woman who has kept her sick husband for many years until one day this habit ends.

“White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar will be screened in the New World, a non-competitive section,

It tells the story of a man who returns to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him eternal love.

Farnush Samadi, director of the acclaimed Iranian short “Gaze”, has been selected for the jury of the short film competition.



The U.S.-based Iranian filmmaker Taqi Amirani’s “Coup 53” will be screened in the Documentary competition.

While making a documentary about the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953, Amirani and editor Walter Murch (“Apocalypse Now”, “The Godfather”, “The English Patient”) discover never-seen-before archive material hidden for decades. The 16mm footage and documents not only allow the filmmakers to tell the story of the overthrow of the Iranian government in unprecedented detail, but also lead to explosive revelations about dark British secrets buried for 66 years.

What begins as a history documentary about 4 days in August 1953 turns into a live investigation, taking the filmmakers into uncharted cinematic waters. “Coup 53” is Amirani’s debut feature.

Photo: A poster for “Subjection” by Alireza Mirzai.

MMS/YAW