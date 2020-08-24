Iran’s 1st export promotion center inaugurated

TEHRAN - Iran's first export acceleration center was launched on Sunday by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in cooperation with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, with the aim of attracting new ideas for promoting export and developing international trade.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has also been signed between ICCIMA and Karafarin Bank with the aim of financing knowledge-based companies and innovative institutes, the ICCIMA portal reported.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials including Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, Managing Director of Karafarin Bank Mohammadreza Farzin, and some of the ICCIMA board members.

The MOU was signed by Deputy Head of ICCIMA Hossein Selahvarzi and Mohammadreza Farzin.

As reported, ICCIMA will be in charge of the management and operating this center while the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology will have the necessary support whenever needed.

Mentioning some of the programs scheduled for the center in the coming months, Selahvarzi noted that a meeting with an Afghan trade delegation is scheduled for the current Iranian calendar month (started on August 21), while for the upcoming months; several meetings have been set to explore new ideas for the development of exports to Eurasia and Africa.

