“Am I a Wolf?” honored at Hiroshima Intl. Animation Festival

TEHRAN – The acclaimed short “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin has won a prize worth 1 million yen at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults announced on Monday.

Produced at the institute, the movie tells the story of a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

Love and peace were the central themes of the festival, which took place in the Japanese city from August 20 to 24.

“Am I a Wolf?” received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival and the Light of Asia Grand Prize at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in September 2019.

The film also won the Golden Dove for best-animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig in Germany in November 2019.

Photo: A scene from “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin.

RM/MMS/YAW

