“Sunless Shadows” picked for screening at Open City festival

TEHRAN – Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui’s acclaimed film “Sunless Shadows” will be competing in the Open City Documentary Festival, which will be held in London from September 9 to 12.

The documentary depicts life inside a Tehran juvenile detention center, where a group of teenage girls serve sentences for the murder of abusive male family members.

With remarkable candor, these girls share details of the harrowing and often violent circumstances that precipitated their crimes and reflect upon the grave consequences for the lives still to follow.

Despite the severity of their situation, Oskui finds traces of hope in the young inmates for whom incarceration offers a sanctuary from an even more oppressive world outside.

The documentary has been screened in numerous international events across the world. It won the Silver Horn for Oskui at the 60th Krakow Film Festival in Poland in June.

Photo: “Sunless Shadows” by Mehrdad Oskui.

