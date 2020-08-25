Switzerland ready to invest in Iran: Swiss envoy

TEHRAN- Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner expressed his country’s readiness to make investment in Iran.

The Swiss envoy made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Iran’s Budget and Planning Organization (BPO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who had traveled to Qazvin Province on Monday, IRNA reported.

Also, in a meeting with Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand in mid-February, Leitner had said that his country was eager for maintaining and even expanding economic relations with Iran, Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry’s news portal Shada reported at the time.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister pointed to the long history of the two countries' relations and called for further expansion of economic ties.

Mentioning the recent agreements reached between the two countries during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to the European country, Dejpasand expressed hope that these agreements would be realized soon.

The official once again voiced the country’s readiness for expanding trade with Europe and in the region.

In the end, Leitner called for the participation of the finance ministry’s representatives in the joint economic committee of the two countries, and expressed readiness for taking any necessary measures for developing economic cooperation between the two sides.

