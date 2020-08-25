Iranian students win colorful medals at IBO 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian students grabbed four medals at the 31st International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2020) which took place in Nagasaki, Japan on July 3-11, according to the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents.

The four-member team made honorable effort winning four valuable medals, including three silvers and a bronze medal.

Arian Hassani, Nazgol Mohaimani, and Mohammad Amin Sabbaghi Lalimi won silver medals and Amir Hossein Shahsavand Davoodi won the bronze one at the Olympiad.

However, the rankings have not yet been announced.

In 2019, the Iranian national team claimed three silver and one bronze medal.

The IBO is an annual competition for secondary school students. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. Interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity, and perseverance are necessary.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition tries to challenge and stimulate these students to expand their talents and to promote their careers as scientists.

According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999, so far, the country had 8 gold medalists and an annual 32 silver and bronze medalists.

The 2021 IBO will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from July 18 to 25.

FB/MG