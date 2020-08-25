German exhibit picks self-portrait of Iranian boy in coronavirus era

TEHRAN – The International Youth Library (Internationale Jugendbibliothek, IJB) in the southern German city of Munich has selected a painting by nine-year-old Iranian boy Hossein Karimi for an exhibition displaying self-portraits of children from across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hossein is a member of the Kerman branch of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

In a call published in March, the library asked children around the world to create their self-portraits in the coronavirus era.

They asked children to draw how they are feeling in the coronavirus times and how they are dealing with the disease.

The library grants the scholarship to foreign scholars with the objective of supporting research in the areas of international children’s and youth literature, illustration, and promoting scientific exchange and international co-operation.

Several Iranian writers have been awarded the scholarship over the past few decades. One of them is children’s literature scholar Ali Hejvani who received the scholarship in 2005 and 2008.

His accounts of the two trips were published in “Munich on Tehran Time”.

Photo: Self-portrait of nine-year-year Iranian boy Hossein Karimi was picked for an exhibition at the Internationale Jugendbibliothek (IJB) in Munich, Germany.

