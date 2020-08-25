Defense minister: Iran interested in new military co-op agreements with Russia

MOSCOW - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday that Iran is interested in reaching new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire, UrduPoint News/Sputnik reported.

On August 14, the UN Security Council turned down the United States’ proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo.

Under the 2015 international nuclear deal, arms embargo against Iran ends on October 18.

“When the embargo expires, given the depth of our relations with Russia, we will need new agreements and new documents. Our relationships is growing more genuine and, of course, we will be discussing new opportunities,” Hatami told Russia’s Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

‘Iran to unveil new naval air defense gear’

Brigadier General Amir Hatami also said his ministry is going to unveil new homegrown military products, including air defense systems for naval vessels.

In an interview with Sputnik, the defense minister said Tehran continues to make progress in the air defense industry.

Highlighting the great advances in manufacturing anti-cruise missile and agile air defense systems, Hatami said Iran is going to unveil new products relating to air defense systems of vessels.

According to Tasnim, he also said Iran has developed anti-armor missiles and produced smart ammunition.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.