All-Iranian system helps diagnose probable COVID-19

An advanced system fully developed by Iranian scientists was unveiled on Monday which can help diagnose respiratory symptoms of coronavirus just in 40 seconds.

Real-time tracking of COVID-19 is possible through fresh sputum by electrochemical tracing of viral-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) in lung/respiratory epithelium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ROS detector in the sputum sample (RDSS) has been judged by the world science centers and institutes for identifying people suspicious of infection to coronavirus.

