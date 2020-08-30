Children’s tourism company makes debut in Iran

TEHRAN – The first company in Iran specialized in children’s cultural tourism has been registered in the UNESCO-tagged city of Yazd aiming to pay more attention to children and make them happier.

“The children’s tourism project started four years ago to pay more attention to children and their happiness,” ISNA quoted Maryam Nabizadeh, an official with Yazd Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, as saying on Saturday.

“Children as future makers of our society, along with their issues in various fields including everyday life, education, and health, should be taken into account more diligently and carefully,” she said back in June.

“Yazd can be considered as the capital of children's tourism in the country and this type of tourism can be economically exploited by bonding children to the field of tourism, it can flourish many infrastructures and attractions.”

The official has also underlined the need for the participation or increasing cooperation of all travel agencies across the province in strengthening this field of tourism necessary, noting that various programs and projects have been commenced in line with children’s tourism.

Experts say that nomadic tourism, children's tourism, virtual museums, and training guides for cultural heritage sites are among the untapped potentials of the travel sector. However tourism for children and adolescents is somehow a neglected topic, despite the importance of a child’s life trajectory up to the age of 17/18 in terms of the psychological and social impact it has on their formation of subjectivity.

With its winding lanes, the forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

