Hezbollah is looking to kill an Israeli soldier: Nasrallah

The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah warned on Sunday that his resistance movement is looking to kill an Israeli soldier.

"We are not looking for propaganda work, we are looking for an Israeli soldier to kill him. We are not in a hurry. But they have hidden all their soldiers like mice, and this is the strength of the resistance," Seyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech.

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said the region today is divided into two camps, right and wrong, stressing that victory belongs to the first camp, namely the axis of resistance.

“Our region is divided today into two camps, right and wrong. Occupation, confiscating rights and terrorism are in one camp, and the rights of the Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese people are in the other camp,” Seyed Hassan Nasrallah said Sunday in a speech delivered on the day of Ashura, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam.

Right is what these people and the governments that represent them portray and wrong is what the US regime bluntly portrays from stealth to domination and oppression, he said.

Victory in this battle between right and wrong in the region belongs to the axis of resistance, he added.

“As we have constantly achieved a triumph in Lebanon and Palestine” and as Syria and Iraq defeated Daesh and Iran achieved victory in war and steadfastness, all the resistance fighters in Yemen will also come out triumphant, the Hezbollah chief said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah once against condemned the UAE’s deal with Israel for normalization of ties and its recent move to revoke a law that boycotted Israel.

“We condemn any call for peace with the Israeli entity,” he said.

Nasrallah highlighted Israeli humiliation of the Emiratis, saying when the Emirates claimed that their deal with Israel will result in halting annexation of Palestinian lands, the Israeli premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, instantly held a conference and assured that the deal will not stop any decision on annexation.

Later, the Hezbollah chief said, the UAE claimed that they will be receiving drones from Israel after the deal, but Netanyahu instantly held a conference and tweeted that no one in the region is allowed to have drones.

“So Israel did not even wait for a few days to deny the Emirati claims,” Nasrallah deplored, adding that the normalization deal was a free gift from the Emirates to US President Donald Trump and to Netanyahu in their worst political days.