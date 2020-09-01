Iranian, Indian scholars discuss Gandhi’s influence on Asian cinema

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and Indian scholars discussed Gandhi’s influence on Asian cinema during a webinar held on Monday.

The webinar was organized by the Culture Department of the Embassy of India in Tehran, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University in Wardha.

Embassy of India first secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Professor Kumar Shukla of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Bollywood actor Behrouz Chahel, and the director of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation’s International Department, Raed Faridzadeh, attended the webinar.

Speaking at the webinar, Faridzadeh pointed to the cultural affinities between Iran and India, and elaborated on the specific character of Gandhi as one of the most influential figures in the world.

He said, “Gandhi’s words are heard in Iranian cinema and TV productions, because he used to talk about peace and a world without violence.”

He added that Gandhi can open windows to the world of dialogue and help promote a world without racism.

Faridzadeh also said that joint film productions can help promote the cultural values of the two countries and praised Gandhi for his humane treatment of people.

Chahel also talked about the major characteristics of Gandhi, such as seeking a peaceful life, following truth and public welfare, and later discussed his influence on Iranian cinema.

The other attendees also talked about Iranian cinema, and stressed the need for joint productions on Gandhi’s philosophy of life.

Photo: A picture of Mahatma Gandhi.

