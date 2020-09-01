Women’s hockey team tuning up for Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s ice hockey team started the camp for the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia.

The event will be held in Manilla, Philippines in May 2021.

The training camp got underway in Tehran, capital of Iran on Monday with the participation of 40 players.

The purpose of the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia is to provide competitive opportunities for Asian teams that are either in the lower divisions of the IIHF World Championships or did not compete in any IIHF World Championships.