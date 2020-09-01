Iranian, Pakistani parliamentary chiefs discuss co-op

TEHRAN — Iranian and Pakistani parliament speakers have underlined the importance of developing political, economic, cultural, trade and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in regional forums.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, according to Mehr.

During the phone conversation, Ghalibaf hailed the friendly relations between the two countries.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Development of relations between the two countries is of paramount importance,” Ghalibaf stressed.

The parliament speaker highlighted the need for developing ties between parliaments of the two countries, saying, “Fortunately, the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has been formed in the 11th Parliament (sitting parliament) which will help deepen ties between the two countries through bilateral consultation and cooperation.”

Ghalibaf then pointed to the lengthy and common border between the two countries and called for diverse border cooperation to improve the security of the two countries’ borders.

He also expressed the hope for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The two countries’ healthcare and medical sectors should exchange their experiences regarding the fight against the coronavirus, the Iranian parliament speaker suggested.

Sanjrani, for his part, stressed the continuation of talks and parliamentary consultations between the two neighbors.

“Unity and amity among Islamic countries in the international forums will have a very important impact on global arenas,” he said.

Sanjrani also said preventive measures and implementation of health guidelines by Iran in the fight against COVID-19 is significant.

MH/PA