Development projects inaugurated at Yasouj Airport

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated some development projects worth 450 billion rials (over $10 million) in Yasouj Airport in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad Province.

Eslami was accompanied by the Head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Siavash Amirmokri and some of the mentioned province’s officials in the inauguration ceremony, ILNA reported.

The projects included the development and improvement of runways, completion of runway lighting, improvement of the terminal, completion of buildings, and upgrading of the safety and operational infrastructure of the airport.

As reported, the development and improvement of runways and runway lighting costs were estimated as 300 billion rials (about $7.14 million), with the implementation of which the length of the runway has been increased from 2600 to 3200 meters and the runway’s pavement classification number (PCN) has also improved from 26 to 46.

With the implementation of the said projects, the airport’s category has improved from C3 to C4.

It is worth mentioning that the costs of implementing terminal improvement projects, and airport buildings and infrastructure upgrades have been estimated to be 150 billion rials (about $3.5 million).

EF/MA