Bookstores share Thomas Moore’s “A Life at Work” with Persian readers 

A Persian translation of Thomas Moore's book "A Life at Work: the Joy of Discovering What You Were Born to Do" has recently been published by Nashre No Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Mohammadreza Salamat.

“A Life’s Work” is a beautiful rumination, realistic and poignant, and a comforting and exhilarating guide to one of life’s biggest dilemmas and one of its greatest opportunities.”

“A job is never just a job. It is always connected to a deep and invisible process of finding meaning in life through work,” the author says.

“A Life’s Work” is about finding the right job, and it is also about uncovering and becoming the person you were meant to be.”

Moore reveals the quest to find a life’s work in all its depth and mystery. All jobs, large and small, long-term and temporary, he writes, contribute to life’s work.

“A particular job may be important because of the emotional rewards it offers or for the money. But beneath the surface, the labors are shaping the destiny for better or worse,” the book says.

Moore explores the often difficult process in this book, the obstacles, blocks and hardships of one’s own making.

He teaches readers patience, models the necessary powers of reflection and gives one the courage to keep going.

Thomas Moore is the author of the bestselling book “Care of the Soul” and twenty other books on deepening spirituality and cultivating the soul in every aspect of life.

He has been a monk, a musician, a university professor and a psychotherapist. He has a Ph.D. in religion from Syracuse University and has won several awards, including an honorary doctorate from Lesley University and the Humanitarian Award from Einstein Medical School.

He also writes fiction and music, and often works with his wife, artist and yoga instructor, Hari Kirin. He loves to explore ancient monasteries in Ireland where he visits family and friends.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Thomas Moore’s book “A Life at Work”.

