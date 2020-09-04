Persian Gulf Regional Museum to be inaugurated in Bushehr

TEHRAN – The Persian Gulf Regional Museum in Iran’s southwestern Bushehr province is ready to be inaugurated within a month, a provincial tourism chief has said.

With a budget of 400 billion rials (some $9.5 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), the museum has been built in an area of eight hectares and will be inaugurated during tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan’s visit next month, IRNA quoted Nasrollah Ebrahimi as saying on Thursday.

As one of the country’s modern museums, Persian Gulf Regional Museum has 15 galleries and will display relics from different historical eras, the official added.

The main building of the museum is located in the former British Consulate, which was built in the Qajar era (1789–1925).

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/MG