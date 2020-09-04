Brazilian magazine Supapo publishes Trump cartoons by Iranian artist Masud Shojaei

TEHRAN – Supapo, a Brazilian digital magazine of humor, has released its latest edition with works by Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei on Donald Trump.

“Iran’s Missile Force against Trump’s Frightening Eyes” and “The U.S. Private’s Ultimate Decision” were published with the editorial of the magazine.

Speaking to the Persian service of MNA on Thursday, Shojaei said, “Supapo is an anti-U.S. and anti-Zionist magazine, and this edition also carries works by Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali.”

In its previous edition, Supapo also published cartoons by Shojaei, who was an organizer of the International Holocaust Cartoon Contest in Iran.

He is the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, which organized the international cartoon exhibition “I Can’t Breathe” during June to highlight protests against racism in the U.S.

Shojaei organized the International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest in 2017 and 2019 to criticize U.S. capitalism and hegemony around the world.

Photo: A graphic design shows the Brazilian digital magazine of humor Supapo carrying Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei’s works “Iran’s Missile Force against Trump’s Frightening Eyes” and “The U.S. Private’s Ultimate Decision”.

MMS/YAW

