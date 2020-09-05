Culture minister meets Iran Darrudi at 84th birthday anniversary

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi met Iran Darrudi in her house on Friday, wishing the surrealist painter health and happiness on her 84th birthday anniversary.

He also expressed hope that her plan to set up a museum to embrace her works will be accomplished soon, the ministry announced in a press release published on Saturday

The Tehran Municipality has allocated a large area to establish a museum for the artist in the city.

Darrudi also thanked the minister for the visit and said that she loves Iran and the Iranian people, and enjoys being honored by the love and kindness of people.

“It took 5 years to receive the official certificate of the museum, and I hope that I will be alive to see the opening of the museum,” she added.

Born in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, Darrudi has studied at Ecole Superier des Beaux-Arts and the École du Louvre in Paris and the Royal Academy of Brussels. She also received education on television direction and production at the RCA Institute in New York City.

A few years ago, she returned to her homeland and the Tehran Municipality promised her to establish a museum in the Yusefabad district to preserve the works she had brought with herself from Paris.

In addition, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) honored her with the first Eternal Tile, which was embedded on the wall of her house in Tehran in May 2017.

The idea to install the tiles on the houses of contemporary artists, literati and religious figures was initiated by the CHTHO Office for Inscription of Properties and Revitalization of Intangible and Natural Heritage.

The tile bearing the name and title of the celebrity is installed on the façade of his/her house. It also carries the year the artist began to live in the house.

“Over my life, I have regularly proved how much I love Iran, its great history and my countrymen; I was born a lover and I have honestly expressed my love of Iran and its great history,” Darrudi had said.

“I’m thankful for my people’s affection to me and I want to know that I merit your love; I’ve been offering service fairly over all these years to acquaint my people with contemporary art,” she added.

She talked about her faith in her Iranian identity and said, “My name is Iran and by selecting this name for me, they have assigned me a great duty.”

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi (R) meets surrealist painter Iran Darrudi in her house on September 4, 2020.

RM/MMS/YAW