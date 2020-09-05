TCCIMA to hold online Iran-Russia business forum in late-Sep.

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold an Iran-Russia business forum via video conference on September 21, the portal of TCCIMA announced.

The virtual event is going to be attended by officials and businessmen from the two sides.

In this meeting, Iranian traders and businessmen active in the fields of telecommunications, IT, training and technology transfer, oil and gas, agricultural machinery and products, medical equipment and services, and metals are also due to hold B2B talks with representatives of 20 Russian companies from Russia's Samara region.

