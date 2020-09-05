“Let Us Go Out into the Starry Night” at Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is performing American writer John Patrick Shanley’s play “Let Us Go out into the Starry Night” at Tehran’s Mashayekhi Theater.

Danial Kamankesh is directing the play translated into Persian by Behrang Rajabi. Asieh Razmi and Sajjad Gudarzi are the members of the cast.

The play deals with a thin woman in a cafe who approaches a ghostly young man who reminds her of Dostoevsky. They have an intensely serious conversation, which temporarily transports them to a point of ecstacy among the stars.

The play will remain on stage until September 11.

“Let Us Go Out into the Starry Night” has previously been staged by several other Iranian directors.

Amir-Hossein Golshani directed a reading performance of the play at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum in 2016.

Photo: A poster for John Patrick Shanley’s play “Let Us Go Out into the Starry Night” on stage at Tehran’s Mashayekhi Theater.

