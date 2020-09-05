A top foreign coach to lead Iran at Olympics

TEHRAN - Technical committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) on Saturday approved the federation will appoint a top foreign for the National Team.

The new head coach will be appointed within the next two weeks, the Committee confirmed, iranvolleyball.com reported.

The first session on choosing the new head coach was held in the federation’s headquarters with the participation of the committee members and experts.

IRIVF president Mohammadreza Davarzani has already said Iran aim to finish among top four teams in the Tokyo Games, that’s why the appointment is taking so long.

The Committee emphasized that the new head coach should have experienced the Olympic Games.

It was also decided the Iranian coaches should be appointed as assistants in the National Team.

The second session will be held on Wednesday.