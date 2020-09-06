Iran welcomes meeting of Palestinian groups

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed a recent meeting of the leaders of Palestinian groups, stressing that the only way to secure the liberation of the occupied Palestine and the holy Quds is that all Palestinian and resistance groups to remain united against the criminal and occupying regime of Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the meeting indicates the tactfulness of Palestinian leaders in countering the Israeli regime as well as its supporters and accomplices, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

“The resistant Palestinian nation has proved over the past decades that it will not give up its determination to stand up to those who have usurped Palestine despite years of occupation, killing and crackdown by the occupying Israeli regime against Palestinian people as well as compromise plans put forward by some treacherous Arab governments,” Khatibzadeh said.

He added that governments as well as freedom-seeking and resistant nations across the world will stand with Palestinians on the path to achieving their demands.

On Thursday, leaders of all Palestinian factions and groups in Ramallah and Beirut held a meeting to discuss a “unified strategy” to counter Israeli-U.S. plots, including their land grab agenda, following a controversial Washington-brokered normalization accord between Israel and the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniya, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah, among others.

