TEDPIX drops 40,570 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 40,570 points to 1.607 million on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 5.322 billion securities worth 46.159 trillion rials (about $1.099 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index dropped 37,940 points, and the second market’s index fell 48,539 points.

TEDPIX dropped five percent to 1.631 million points at the end of the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index had also experienced a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

