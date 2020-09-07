Parliamentary by-elections to be held on Friday

TEHRAN - Esmail Mousavi, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry elections headquarters, said on Monday that the Iran’s parliamentary by-elections will be held on Friday.

Mousavi said that the elections will be held in East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ilam, Alborz, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Golestan.

He also noted that strict health protocols have been set by the Ministry of Health and the Guardian Council to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All polling stations will be disinfected, he added.

Mousavi said that the people who want to cast vote must wear face masks and sanitary gloves at the polling stations.

The parliamentary elections was held on February 21.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in August that the elections would be preceded by week-long campaigns, which must be conducted without any gatherings in compliance with the health protocols.

According to Tasnim, the parliamentary by-elections in Tehran and two other cities will be held next year with the nationwide presidential and city council elections.

NA/PA

