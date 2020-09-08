Play depicting Che Guevara’s last days to go on stage in Tehran    

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehran Ranjbar plans to stage a play portraying prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution Che Guevara’s experience of the last few days of life.

The play written by Iranian playwright Hamidreza Naeimi will be performed by a cast of dozens in Tehran, Ranjbar told the Persian service of MNA on Tuesday.

“Naeimi wrote the play in 2008 and it depicts the time of his arrest and execution in Bolivia,” he said.

He added that the play is a big project with 10 actors playing the major roles and about 40 other actors who will have good knowledge of opera and performance.

“The play will have a slight revision made by Naeimi, and we have negotiated with musician Nikan Ebrahimi, and Vahid Lak is collaborating as a producer,” he added.

“Steve Jobs” and “Marlon Brando” are two plays by Ranjbar staged previously in Tehran.

Ernesto Guevara de la Serna was an Argentine physician and Marxist revolutionary who played a key role in the Cuban Revolution.

He also served in the government of Cuba after the communist takeover before leaving Cuba to try and stir up rebellions in Africa and South America. He was captured and killed on October 9, 1967 in La Higuera by the Bolivian army, which had been aided by CIA advisers. Guevara’s image remains a prevalent icon of leftist radicalism and anti-imperialism.

Photo: An undated photo of Che Guevara.

RM/YAW