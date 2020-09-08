Veteran actor Kazem Hajir-Azad writes memoirs

TEHRAN – Veteran stage and screen actor Kazem Hajir-Azad has recently completed writing his memoirs.

He has applied for publishing permission from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for his book titled “In the Presence of the Master”, he told the Persian service of ISNA on Tuesday.

“When one reaches seventy, it’s better to sit reviewing all the past fifty years ago and what has been done, telling about his/her masters, colleagues and students; I have written about all of these, perhaps it will serve the needs of the youth,” the 70-year-old Hajir-Azad stated.

About the title of the book, he said, “I’m deeply indebted to a master who taught me theater from A to Z, Mostafa Oskui. He initially taught me how live. Therefore, I would like to dedicate my book to him both to acknowledge my debt to the teacher and to give a guideline to those who owe a debt of gratitude to their tutors.”

He added that he has spent most of his time over the past six months writing the book to do something positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During February, Hajir-Azad was working on an IRIB TV series named “Da Tribe”, which was shut down due to the pandemic.

He has recently rejoined his colleagues on the project, which has resumed under strict health protocols.

Hajir-Azad made his debut in theater in 1970 with performing a role in “Rustam and Sohrab”, a play Oskui directed based on the story from Ferdowsi’s epic Persian masterpiece Shahnameh.

Oskui also hired him for his other productions such as American playwright William DuBois’s “Haiti” and Iranian writer Enayatollah Ehasani’s “Avicenna”.

Hajir-Azad has also worked with many numerous stage and screen directors in over 100 plays, films and TV series.

Photo: Actor Kazem Hajir-Azad in an undated photo.

