Smart business card system to resume operation for 2 months

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s integrated smart business card system has resumed operation and will provide service to the traders for the next two months, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

This system had stopped its activities following the launch of the country’s “Comprehensive Trade System” which was supposed to replace the business card system and provide comprehensive services to the businessmen.

However, due to some problems with the new system, the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari wrote a letter to the Acting Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Jafar Sarqeini and asked for the resumption of the operations of the old system at least until the comprehensive system’s problems are resolved.

In his letter to Sarqeini, Khansari stated that the numerous disturbances and errors in the process of issuing and renewing commercial ID cards through the comprehensive trade system have caused uncertainty and despair for the businessmen.

“Many traders refer to the Tehran Chamber [of commerce] every day and ask for the resumption of the operations through the former system,” Khansari wrote.

Following Khansari’s letter, Sarqeini issued a decree to the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), asking that the process of issuing and renewing the business cards be returned to the smart business card system.

Accordingly, the smart business card system will continue to operate for two months in parallel with the comprehensive trading system, and it seems that during this period, measures should be taken to address some technical problems of the comprehensive trading system.

EF/MA