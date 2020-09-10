Human rights NGO releases first annual report on terrorism in Iran

TEHRAN - Habilian Association, an Iranian Human Rights NGO conducting studies on terror victims in Iran, has released its first annual report on terrorism in Iran.

“The report covers terrorist activities and counter-terrorism measures in Iran between March 2019 and April 2020 (1398 in Persian calendar [year]). The first annual report on terrorism in Iran provides the audience with information on terrorist groups’ operations against Iranian targets in chronological order. According to this report, between March 2019 and April 2020, 35 Iranian citizens were assassinated by terrorist groups both within and outside the country,” the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Habilian was founded in 2005 to monitor terrorist groups and their activities in Iran. It describes itself as a “representative of families of the Iranian victims of terrorism.”

Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad, the head of the association, is the son of late Ayatollah Hasheminejad, a key political figure and a prominent scholar in Iran in the early 1980s who was assassinated in a suicide operation by a member of the terrorist Mujahedin e-Khalq organization.

The 39-page report, directed by Reza Alghurabi, provides detailed information about terror victims in Iran and how they were targeted by the terrorist groups across the country.

Citing research results, Habilian also said that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, more than 17,000 Iranian citizens were killed by terrorist groups, of which 12,000 were assassinated by the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MeK) terrorist group.