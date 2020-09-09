Bardia Saadat becomes Iran’s youngest to play abroad

TEHRAN – Opposite striker Bardia Saadat became the youngest ever Iranian player who has joined a foreigner club.

Saadat, 18, joined Serbian Volleyball Club Niš.

He represented Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, where the Persians won the title after defeating Italy in the final match in Riffa, Bahrain.

Volleyball club Niš are a professional volleyball team based in Niš, Serbia and play in the Serbian volley league.

Niš will participate at the 2020–21 Men's CEV Cup which is the 49th edition of the European CEV Cup volleyball club tournament.