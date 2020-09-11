Peter Frankopan’s “Silk Roads” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Silk Roads: A New History of the World” written by Peter Frankopan has been published by Markaz Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Hassan Afshar.

“The Silk Roads” is truly a revelatory new history of the world, promising to destabilize notions of where we come from and where we are headed next. From West Asia and its political instability to China and its economic rise, the vast region stretching eastward from the Balkans across the steppe and South Asia has been thrust into the global spotlight in recent years.

Frankopan teaches readers that to understand what is at stake for the cities and nations built on these intricate trade routes, one must first understand their astounding pasts.



Frankopan realigns the understanding of the world, pointing eastward. It was on the Silk Roads that East and West first encountered each other through trade and conquest, leading to the spread of ideas, cultures and religions.

From the rise and fall of empires to the spread of Buddhism and the advent of Christianity and Islam, right up to the great wars of the twentieth century — this book shows how the fate of the West has always been inextricably linked to the East.

Frankopan is a historian based at Oxford University. He is the author of “The First Crusade: The Call from the East”, a major monograph about Byzantium, Islam and the West in the eleventh and twelfth centuries.

He is a senior research fellow at Worcester College, Oxford, and the director of the Oxford Centre for Byzantine Research at Oxford University.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Silk Roads: A New History of the World” written by Peter Frankopan.

