Iran calls Microsoft’s claims about cyberattacks ‘farcical’

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected claims by Microsoft about Iran’s cyberattacks around the United States’ presidential elections, calling them “farcical”.

“It has been for decades that the United States has interfered in elections in other countries, including Iran, and it is not in the position to make such farcical claims,” he said in a statement published on Friday.

He noted, “As we have said before, Iran is not concerned about who will take presidency in the White House.”

“What is important is Washington’s commitment to international law, regulation and norms and also non-interference in other countries’ affairs,” he added.

Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president of customer security and trust, claimed in a blog post published Thursday that hackers working for Russia, China, and Iran have recently escalated their attacks around the U.S. presidential race as Election Day looms, NBC News reported.

“In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming Presidential election,” Burt wrote.

