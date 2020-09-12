Iranian tourism, ancient civilization on show at China exhibit

TEHRAN – A delegation of Iranian crafters and tour operators are attending China International Tourism Industry Expo (CITIE), promoting tourism destinations, arts, and rituals of the ancient land to visitors.

Over 1,000 companies from 40 countries are taking part at the three-day event, which opened its doors to the public on Friday at a fairground area as large as 30,000 square meters at [China Import and Export Fair Complex] in Guangzhou, according to Iran’s Consular Office in the Chinese metropolis.

Iran's pavilion gives visitors a chance to be more familiar with examples of diverse and striking handicrafts, rituals, and highlights of tourism destinations including cultural, historical, and natural ones at the ancient land.

Being a professional platform for sharing worldwide information, purchasing product, and business development for exhibitors and buyers, CITIE facilitates building the Greater Bay Area into a world-class culture and tourism destination, according to organizers.

“The Islamic Republic is seeking to become a tourist destination for millions of potential travelers from China as the two countries are working on a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan that includes boosting relations in the field of tourism,” Tehran’s ex-ambassador to Beijing Mehdi Safari said in June.

Pointing to the fact that some 200 million Chinese tourists visit different countries annually, he said “according to this agreement Iran will become one of the tourist destinations for Chinese travelers so that Iran can attract one to two million Chinese tourists to the country.” “This will create a transformation in Iran’s tourism industry and will create jobs and a large market for the handicrafts industry of the country,” he added.

Last year, the Islamic Republic waived the visa requirement for Chinese nationals willing to visit the country. The decision was made to attract more foreign tourists to the country; however, it was a unilateral measure, because Iranian tourists visiting China still need visas.

The country expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

China is widely considered one of the world's most important patrons of tourism. In 2019, close to 150 million Chinese nationals headed to tourism destinations outside the country with the government expecting the figure to amount to 178 million in 2022 if the situation in the world returns to normal once the CIVID-19 pandemic is defeated.

