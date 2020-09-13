Cinema Vérité 2020 launches new section for COVID-19 docs 

TEHRAN – The Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, has launched a new special section this year that is dedicated to the competition of documentaries on COVID-19.

Films concerning the various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, its impacts on people’s lives across the world, and health workers’ battle against the virus will be screening in this section, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), which is the main organizer of the event, announced on Sunday.

The festival will be organized entirely online during December due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country over the past few months.

The organizers plan to design platforms to guarantee the festival entries against piracy as it will be noncompetitive in its international section.

DEFC director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam earlier announced the center’s plan to pay tribute to celebrated filmmaker Khosro Sinai who died of coronavirus on August 1.

Photo: A poster for the Cinema Vérité festival.

