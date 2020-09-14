Turkey’s Mevsimler publishes Iranian writer Farhad Hassanzadeh’s “Kuti Kuti Stories” 

TEHRAN – Turkish publishing house Mevsimler has recently released Iranian writer Farhad Hassanzadeh’s series “Kuti Kuti Stories”.

The series is composed of the three books “Dinner Got Cold Kuti Kuti”, “Don’t Catch Cold Kuti Kuti” and “Shake the World Kuti Kuti”, which were originally published by Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran.

Illustrated by Hoda Haddadi, the series recounts stories about a blue centipede and its problems, which have been among the Persian children’s bestsellers over the past three years after its release.

Mevsimler purchased the rights to the series from the IIDCYA in 2019.

This collection has previously been published in Arabic, Malay and English.

In 2017, Timas Publications in Turkey also bought the rights to two of Hassanzadeh’s other novels, “Hasti” and “Call Me Ziba”.

“Hasti” is about a twelve-year-old girl from Abadan, who is unlike any other teenage girl in her city. While the conservative society expects girls her age to play with dolls, do needlework and dream of their wedding days, Hasti dresses like boys, rides on motorbikes and plays soccer with boys.

“Call Me Ziba” is about a young girl who wants to help her father escape from a mental hospital to celebrate her birthday together.

Photo: This photo shows the Turkish copy of Iranian children’s book writer Farhad Hassanzadeh’s series “Kuti Kuti Stories”.

