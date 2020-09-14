Japanese audience impressed by Iran’s “Driving Lessons”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s short film “Driving Lessons” has been honored with the audience award at the 25th Aichi International Women’s Film Festival in Japan.

The film, which has been acclaimed at numerous international events, tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The latest honor for the movie was the award for best short narrative at the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in Sarasota, Florida, the U.S. in March.

The Aichi festival, which was held from September 3 to 6 this year, brings together films by female directors from around the world and is the only film festival in Japan specifically for women directors.

The event is organized by the Aichi Gender Equality Foundation to support the advancement of women in society by showing works on various themes, and by holding thought-provoking guest talks and discussions.

Photo: Linda Kiani acts in a scene from “Driving Lessons” by Marzieh Riahi.

