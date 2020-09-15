Iranian movies to compete in Olympia Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian movies will be competing in the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

“Copper Notes of a Dream”, “Here My Village”, “The Story of Fika and Fidan” and “Am I a Wolf?” are the four Iranian films at the festival, which will take place in Pyrgos from November 28 to December 5, the organizers have announced.

“Copper Notes of a Dream” by Reza Farahmand is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return.

“Here My Village” written and directed by Abbas Aram is about Farhad, a 12-year-old village boy who is crazy about photos and magazines. He tries to work hard to buy a second-hand camera, but he does not succeed.

“The Story of Fika and Fidan” by Delavar Doostanian is about a kitten who struggled to survive in the early stages of life and now lives as a pet belonging to a kind girl who has named the kitten Fidan. A few months later, another cat, named Fika, comes into the home. At first, the kittens do not get along well with each other, but after a few days something changes.

“Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin has been produced at Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The movie tells the story of a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

Photo: A scene from “Here My Village” by Abbas Aram.

