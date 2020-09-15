‘Gen. Soleimani assassination is a shame U.S. cannot erase’

TEHRAN - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the United States is a shame that cannot be erased.

“Our martyr general was general of peace in the region and symbol of fight against terrorism and the Trump administration assassinated the symbol of peace and fight against terrorism. This shame cannot be erased and the Iranian nation will never forget it,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

The government spokesman expressed hope that the U.S. will not make another strategic mistake.

“Iran will definitely give a proper response if a new strategic mistake is made,” Rabiei warned.

In a tweet on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump referred to “press reports” that Iran “may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States” to avenge the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq in January.

He also said, “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

On Sunday Politico ran a story alleging that Iran was weighing to assassinate U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks before the American presidential election in November. Politico cited unnamed U.S. officials for its cooked-up story.

Iran dismissed the allegation as naïve, calling it “customer-made, biased, and purposeful”.

Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran is a “responsible” member of the international community and has always been committed to international diplomatic principles.

Noting that Iran will never forgive or forget assassination of Soleimani, he said Tehran will pursue the case legally.

On January 3, Trump ordered airstrikes that martyred General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in Baghdad’s international airport.

Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). Only Daesh celebrated Soleimani’s assassination.

